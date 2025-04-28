“Another Important Milestone”: Gambia Signs Four Agreements with Chinese Province

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Government of The Gambia has signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with representatives from the Province of Heilongjiang, a northeastern region of the People’s Republic of China known for its agricultural and industrial development. The agreements, signed at the State House in Banjul and witnessed by President Adama Barrow, are aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting socio-economic development.

According to a government statement, the signing ceremony “marks another important milestone in efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic advancement” of both The Gambia and Heilongjiang Province.

The four MOUs signed are:

Water and Sports Facilities Development

An agreement to build water and sports facilities was signed by the Minister and Chief of Staff at the President’s Office. The government noted that the initiative is “part of efforts to revitalise the sports sector and ensure greater access to clean water.” Free Cataract Surgery Programme

The Minister for Health, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, signed an agreement to provide free cataract surgeries. The statement said, "This agreement will allow patients to undergo eye operations at no cost," supporting the government's objective of expanding access to healthcare services.

An MOU to establish a framework for skill development and knowledge-sharing was signed by the Secretary to Cabinet and Head of the Civil Service. The programme is "designed to empower the workforce through talent exchanges and capacity-building initiatives," the government explained.

A fourth agreement focuses on the provision of non-genetically modified rice seeds to help improve agricultural output. According to the government, “this supports the ambition to transform the agricultural sector into a vibrant and high-yielding engine of growth.”

In a separate signing, Longjian Company of China signed four contracts with Gambian institutions covering infrastructure and agriculture projects. These included agreements with the National Road Authority for the construction of the BB Bridge at Kotu and for road maintenance, an agreement with the ROOTs Programme to enhance seed production, and another with the Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA) on land rehabilitation to support rice cultivation.

“The Government of The Gambia welcomes these investments, which are critical to the realisation of national development goals,” the statement said. Following the signing ceremony, President Barrow hosted a private dinner in honour of the visiting Chinese delegation.