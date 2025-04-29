“That’s the Power of the System We’ve Built”: DSS Tracker Recovers Stolen D2.5M Truck

- Advertisement -

A Tippa truck valued at 2.5 million dalasis, recently stolen near the Sukuta Traffic Lights, was located and recovered within an hour, thanks to a tracking device installed by Damia Security Solutions (DSS). The vehicle was traced within seconds and found in Sinchu Wuri, about one kilometer from the Senegalese border. The swift recovery also led to the arrest of the suspects involved in the theft, with the vehicle owner assisting the police with the ongoing investigation.

Commenting on the recovery, DSS founder Adama Damia Drammeh told The Fatu Network, “When we say real-time tracking, we mean it. Within minutes, we helped recover a 2.5 million dalasi asset. That’s the power of the system we’ve built.”

Damia Security Solutions (DSS), the first and only Gambian-owned vehicle tracking company, tracks and protects over 200 vehicles across the country. Their services include real-time tracking, geo-fencing, and remote engine cut-off, offering businesses and individuals greater security and operational control. DSS’s tracking solutions are used by a variety of clients, including Africell and The Fatu Network, which partnered with the company in 2024.

Operating from 103 Kombo Sillah Drive, Churchill’s Town, DSS continues to grow its footprint in The Gambia’s security sector, providing tailored tracking systems to help safeguard valuable assets.