UNFPA Representative Presents Credentials to Foreign Affairs Minister

- Advertisement -

The honourable Minster of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara has on Tuesday 5th April 2022 received credentials of the new Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Ms. Ndeye Rose Sarr.

During the meeting, Hon. Minister Tangara congratulated Ms. Sarr on her appointment and assuming duties in The Gambia. He welcomed her to the country and assured her of the Government of The Gambia’s commitment to continue collaborating with UNFPA to realise sexual and reproductive health for all and ensuring that the country fulfills its international obligations to protect and empowerment women and girls.

- Advertisement -

Ms. Sarr recognised the government for over four decades of cooperation with UNFPA and assured the Hon. Minister of her agency’s continued commitment to support The Gambia in achieving its development aspirations. She commended the country for ratifying various international instruments aimed at protecting the rights and welfare of women and girls and seized the opportunity to reiterate the need to implement the provisions of these legal frameworks and create an environment where women, girls and other vulnerable groups can thrive in dignity and health.

Ms. Sarr highlighted that UNFPA will continue to invest in attaining better health and development indicators, particularly in improving maternal health care, promoting sexual and reproductive health for all and addressing Gender-Based Violence and harmful practices in The Gambia.

UNFPA is currently developing its 9th Country Programme with the Government of The Gambia. The Country Programme Document will align with the country’s development priorities and contribute towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prior to her appointment, Ms. Sarr served as the Regional Desk Specialist for West and Central Africa, where she provided leadership, policy advice and strategic partnerships building for the region.