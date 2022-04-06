“My Arrival In The Gambia Is A Homecoming”- US Ambassador To Gambia Sharon Cromer Says  

By: Christian Conteh

The new US Ambassador to The Gambia Sharon Cromer has described her arrival in The Gambia as a home coming, noting that her family is delighted with the welcome they have received so far.

“My arrival in the Gambia is actually a home coming. Many years ago, I experienced the warm hospitality of this country and vowed to someday return,” Ambassador Cromer said.

She further noted that serving as Ambassador to the smiling coast truly is the most exciting responsibility in her 35-year foreign service career.

“During my tenure I plan for us to further our work with our Gambian partners to strengthen democratic institutions, support good governance, advance human rights and further country led development,” she said.

Sharon Cromer has an extensive experience with development policy and programs in Africa and has over the years demonstrated her ability to lead her teams effectively in a complex interagency environment.

