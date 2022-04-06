As Momodou Sabally Gives up; UDP Supports Independent Candidate in Busumbala

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

It seems clear that Momodou Sabally has given up on his bid to run for the National Assembly Seat in Busumbala Constituency, this comes after his unsuccessfully legal battle to be part of the race.

Having lost the case to the IEC at the High Court Muhammed Kanteh one time Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations Brikama Division, West Coast Region (WCR) an independent candidate has received the backing of the UDP, an audio by the UDP Youth Wing Secretary-General suggests.

Kemo Bojang in the audio thanked Momodou Sabally for his good work but noted that at this point since it is obvious that he (Sabally) cannot contest in the upcoming elections the party will throw its weight behind Muhammed Kanteh another UDP member who had earlier filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

The decision according to UDP party stalwarts was tactical, confirming that it was envisaged that Sabally’s nomination bid may fail.

“We have all agreed that Muhammed Kanteh is a UDP member and has sacrificed for the party. He also has the competence to work in the parliament. This is why we all came to a consensus to support him,” Bojang said.

He used the opportunity to inform all UDP members and supporters that Muhammed Kanteh is the party’s new candidate.

Muhammed Kanteh was at some point in time arrested a few days after blaming the police for a crackdown on peaceful protesters on 26th January 2020.

He was charged with two counts of abuse of office, one count of false information and one count of communicating with the press without clearance. He was later acquitted and discharged.