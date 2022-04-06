As Momodou Sabally Gives up; UDP Supports Independent Candidate in Busumbala

0
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

It seems clear that Momodou Sabally has given up on his bid to run for the National Assembly Seat in Busumbala Constituency, this comes after his unsuccessfully legal battle to be part of the race.

- Advertisement -

Having lost the case to the IEC at the High Court Muhammed Kanteh one time Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations Brikama Division, West Coast Region (WCR) an independent candidate has received the backing of the UDP, an audio by the UDP Youth Wing Secretary-General suggests.

Kemo Bojang in the audio thanked Momodou Sabally for his good work but noted that at this point since it is obvious that he (Sabally) cannot contest in the upcoming elections the party will throw its weight behind Muhammed Kanteh another UDP member who had earlier filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate.

The decision according to UDP party stalwarts was tactical, confirming that it was envisaged that Sabally’s nomination bid may fail.

“We have all agreed that Muhammed Kanteh is a UDP member and has sacrificed for the party. He also has the competence to work in the parliament. This is why we all came to a consensus to support him,” Bojang said.

- Advertisement -

He used the opportunity to inform all UDP members and supporters that Muhammed Kanteh is the party’s new candidate.

Muhammed Kanteh was at some point in time arrested a few days after blaming the police for a crackdown on peaceful protesters on 26th January 2020.

He was charged with two counts of abuse of office, one count of false information and one count of communicating with the press without clearance. He was later acquitted and discharged.

Previous article“My Arrival In The Gambia Is A Homecoming”- US Ambassador To Gambia Sharon Cromer Says  

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions