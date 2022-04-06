Ousainou Darboe Joins Campaign in Bundungka Kunda

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Opposition strongman Ousainou Darboe Esq has joined the campaign trail ahead of the April 9th National Assembly Elections. Darboe was spotted in Bundungka Kunda, Kanifing Municipality where he helped canvass votes for Bakary Njie the UDP candidate in that constituency.

- Advertisement -

Darboe told the people that they must consider the high cost of living and vote for Members of Parliament that can stand up to the government and ensure they do the right things.

“Going by the cost of living in the country, you need MPs who can look the government in the eye and tell it ‘this will not happen, this is what you should do’,” he said.

He encouraged the people to not be carried away by vote-buying, saying there is a big difference between 5 years of suffering and D5,000 a day.

“There is a huge difference between a day’s D5,000 and five years of suffering. So, we should advocate for an end to our future suffering. You know those at the National Assembly who are not UDP and other opposition parties are the ones empowering this government to do whatever they want. They have turned a blind eye to our needs,” Darboe told the crowd.

- Advertisement -

The UDP seeks to maintain its parliamentary majority in the upcoming elections, something which the ruling NPP is working towards frustrating.