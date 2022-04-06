War On Drug: Gambia Drug Law Enforcement Agency Arrests 17-Year-Old, Three Others

Sample of marijuana caught with the accused persons
Operatives of Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) in Kanifing Municipal recently conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of four people, including a minor, for the possession of suspected cannabis sativa and hashish. The suspects were arrested at different locations dubbed to be notorious for the dealing and open abuse of prohibited and controlled drugs in the Municipality.

The ongoing patrol is aim at addressing public concerns and complaints regarding people who are hellbent on openly abusing drugs with total disregard for the rule of law, the rights, health, wellbeing and safety of others as well as the multiplying implications of their conduct, actions and behavior.

Peter Jatta, Lamin Gitteh, Mbemba Jadama and Lorence Gomez were arrested on the 31 March 2022 between 13:00 hrs and 16:00 hours GMT onwards. The arrest were effected at Latrikunda, Manjai Kunda, New Jeshwang and Kotu in the Kanifing Municipality.

17-year-old Lamin Gitteh was arrested at Manjai Kunda with twenty seven wraps of suspected cannabis sativa. He has been handed over to the Agency’s Gender, Children and Human Rights unit for further processing and investigations because he is an alleged child offender.

In a similar but separate development, operatives recovered a bundle of suspected cannabis sativa in an operation in Lamin Babylon in the evening hours of 28 March 2022. The person of interest in the matter is currently at large.

