Assembly Election: Supreme Islamic Council President Calls On Gambians To Embrace Peace

In his capacity as one of Gambia’s moral guarantors, President of supreme Islamic Council Sheikh Alhaji Essa Darboe has encouraged Gambians to uphold peace and tolerance before, during and after the forthcoming parliamentary election.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Sheikh Darboe said election is in the Constitution, saying that it is the right of every eligible Gambian to vote during polling.

He prayed for the said election to be peaceful, noting that there is only one Gambia whose peace should be the concern of all Gambians.

“We can’t go about our normal business if there is no peace in the country. People should be mindful of what they say and do to consolidate and maintain peace.”

Sheikh Darboe said he is convinced that there is going to be a peaceful election as he didn’t think someone will decide to create instability during the holy month of Ramadan, describing the month as a period of peace and blessings.

He advised people to vote in peace and avoid doing things that will cause discord and disturb the observance of the holy month.