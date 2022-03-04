UDP’s Ousainou Darboe Accuses IEC and NPP of ‘Monumental Fraud’

By: Christian Conteh

Opposition strongman Ousainou Darboe, leader of the country’s main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) has accused the country’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the National Peoples Party (NPP) of what he described as ‘monumental fraud’.

Darboe Esq was speaking during a press conference at the Office of the Secretary-General and Party Leader on Kairaba Avenue.

Darboe said that the country’s electoral body and the governing NPP stole the verdict of the Gambian people. He expressed his frustration about the outcome of last year’s presidential election.

“The IEC AND NPP perpetrated ‘monumental fraud’ on the People of The Gambia and the courts refused to hear us. As I speak the IEC is seating on tons of evidence of this Fraud which they have refused to make available,” he said.

He accused the IEC of extending the registration period for several registration centres, a decision which he says among other things caused the NPP to win the December election.

He further expressed frustration at the rejection of their case by the court on procedural grounds, insisting that they as a party had and still have valid reasons for rejecting the results of the presidential election 

“There were gross violations from registration to voting and the NPP aided by the IEC stole the victory from the Gambian people,” he emphasised.

 

 

