Car Accident in Faraba Claims 10 Lives, Dozens of Others Hospitalised

A car accident that occurred in the early hours of Friday 4th March 2022 involving a truck and a van in Pirang, West Coast Region has claimed at least ten lives (10) leaving dozens of others in critical condition according to an eyewitness.

It is reported that the driver of the van was coming from a neighbouring village in the West Coast Region when his vehicle collided with a truck.

The eyewitness account states that the truck driver was asleep at the time while his apprentice was driving the truck. Ten people are reported to have been confirmed dead on the spot as others were rushed to Brikama hospital.

Our source further reveals that the driver of the van was struggling to apply the breaks when he saw the truck coming in his direction, but the brakes as he later learnt failed.

Eleven (11) others were admitted at the Bakau hospital, with some in critical condition. Such accidents are not uncommon in that region.