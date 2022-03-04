Newborn Baby Dumped at Sukuta Nema

- Advertisement -

By Sainabou Sambou

The recent spate of abandoning newborn babies is gradually becoming a cause for concern and a national problem. Almost every month, people hear or read about reports of people being arraigned in our courts for dumping their newborn babies in a pit or dumpsite.

On 3rd March 2022, a newborn baby was discovered at Sukuta Nema, dumped and left to die. It was later discovered that the baby was dead. Eyewitnesses say the baby was dumped there overnight.

According to Bubcarr Minteh one of the eyewitnesses he saw the baby lying on the bare ground in the morning as he went out to the shop to buy himself breakfast.

“I asked the shopkeeper what was going on, he said someone dumped her baby here. Then I went to the land and saw it. I then went to the police station to call the police officers to come and see the baby,” he said.

He further noted that the fire service was also informed about the incident. When they (the firefighters) arrived they informed the Jammeh foundation medical team to check the baby, they waited on them but none of them showed up.

“I don’t know the exact time the baby was dumped here but its body had started going bad, maybe the baby was dumped here overnight,” Bubcarr noted.

“Dumping babies is not good, before you dump your baby you can give it to people because there are people who are yearning to get a child, but they have not had one,” he said.

The dead baby was eventually taken away by the police.