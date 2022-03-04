We Are Not Boycotting: In fact, We Have Selected More Candidates Than Any Other Party’- Ousainou Darboe

The leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) Lawyer Ousainou Darboe has confirmed that the UDP will not be boycotting the National Assembly Elections scheduled for April 2022 as speculated, but rather will be part of the political party’s contesting for the National Assembly seats.

He was answering to questions posed by pressmen during a press conference at the Office of the Secretary-General and Party Leader on Kairaba Avenue.

Lawyer Darboe noted that they will participate in the electioneering process as their nonparticipation will be a disadvantage to the party and its political ambition.

“We cannot boycott the National Assembly Elections, if we do our political presence will dwindle and you cannot sit for five years and not have your political activity ongoing,” Darboe said. 

When they participate and win, he said they will have candidates in governance at the local level to oversee their activities. 

 

