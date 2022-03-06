Imam Fatty Criticises Judiciary Over Appointment of Women Cadi’s; Says It Is a Mockery of Islam

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

One of the nation’s top Imams, Imam Abdoulie Fatty has reacted to the first-ever appointment of female Cadi’s in the history of the country, describing the move by the country’s Judiciary as a mockery to Islam. The two female Shariah Judges, Fatoumatta Sowe and Mariama Jatta will be hearing matters relating to inheritance, marriages and divorces involving Muslims.

While women rights advocates praised the Judiciary for the historic move, scholars and religious leaders have been divided on the matter. Imam Abdoulie Fatty during his recent Friday sermon called the appointment of the women judges un-Islamic, urging the Judiciary to rescind its decision.

“If you leave your matters in the hands of women, you will never win. Why would we have to sit here today and allow our Judiciary to willy-nilly appoint women Cadis instead of men? You are laughing at Islam and anyone who laughs at Islam will see the consequences,” the Muslim cleric said.

“Fear God. Those women should fear God and reject those positions if Islam is what they truly studied. Their parents should fear God and ask them to forego those positions. If they are married, their husbands should ask them to reject those positions. Let’s go back to the teachings of the Quran. I call on everyone to speak out against this. Muslim groups, Supreme Islamic Council etc everyone needs to speak out,” he said.

“It is said in Islam that if you cannot correct something with your hands then correct it with your tongue. It is the Judiciary who can correct this with their hands since they always tell us that they are independent. No interference from the president, military, or any other person.

That whatever decision they take, is what we should all accept. That is where the problem of democracy begins. This is your job Judiciary, to use your hands and remove these women from these appointments. We have men who are more versed in Shariah than these two women. Give them the positions.”

The appointment of female Cadi’s has always generated divided opinion even in other countries, with some schools of Islamic thoughts ruling that the appointment of a woman to judgeship is prohibited.