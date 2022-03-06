Gambia Ports Authority Probes Into Alleged Receipt Duplication Scandal

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

The Gambia Ports Authority has in a press statement dated 4th March 2022, said the institution has launched an investigation following damning reports of allegations of corruption involving its staff at the rating unit.

In a report that made the rounds on social media, some of the institution’s employees at the rating unit have been allegedly duplicating paying receipts, resulting in the loss of millions of dalasis.

The Gambia Ports Authority has since reacted to the news, announcing an investigation is underway and that four of its employees suspected of carrying out the dubious activity have been interdicted, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The GPA Management expresses concern over the trending allegation making rounds on social media that allegedly involved certain staff at the Rating Unit, who are said to have duplicated payment receipts resulting in a loss of revenue,” the statement read.

It further informed members of the public that whistle-blower information raised an issue about signals of the likelihood of leakages. Subsequently, the matter was raised and discussed at a management meeting held on Monday 28th February 2022.

On Tuesday 1st March 2022, a memo was issued constituting a three-member committee, excluding the affected Department, to investigate the drop in shore handling revenue covering from 2020 and 2021 and report back on Wednesday 16th March 2022.

“Apparently, on Thursday 3rd March, an alleged ‘multi-million-dalasis scandal’ broke indicting the Authority. This remains an allegation until proven by the outcome of the investigation. However, four staff suspected of the allegation have been interdicted pending the investigation outcome.”

“Meanwhile, it is instructive for the public to know that the GPA Management has since early 2021 stopped all cash collection at the Ports and all importers have been paying at the Bank (GT Bank). Further to that, arrangements are underway to have the Bank produce the Delivery Order (DO), which is the source document.

This is being discussed with the shipping agencies who normally authorize releases on the DO before payments are made. The Port digitalization project also envisages online payments to eliminate all associated risks.”

“The Management assures the general public of its resolve to get to the bottom of the allegations swiftly and then take the next appropriate steps.”