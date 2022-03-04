Gambia’s Goodwill Ambassador Presents Sports Materials Worth Over D 1Million to President Barrow 

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian Goodwill Ambassador Tijan Jaiteh on Thursday 3rd March 2022 presented sports materials in different categories to the Office of the President. These sports gears were received by President Adama Barrow at State House in Banjul.

The Former Scorpion Captain donated twenty sets of original Umbro Jerseys, one hundred footballs (100) and forty (40) sets of goalkeeping gloves.

Speaking after presenting the sports materials, Mr. Jaiteh told Journalists that the sports gears are meant for the youths. He said the materials are worth over one million dalasis (D1m).

He further assured the president of his commitment to continue supporting the youths in different areas of sports.

