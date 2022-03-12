UDP’s Ebrima Dibba Applies for Permit to Protest Sabally’s Nomination Rejection 

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

The United Democratic Party’s Ebrima Dibba has applied for a permit to protest the Independent Electoral Commission’s decision to disqualify the party’s (UDP) candidate for Busumbala Constituency in the forthcoming National Assembly elections. The application letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police and dated March 11 says the reason for the protest is to ask the IEC to do the right thing, which is to rescind its decision regarding Sabally’s rejection.

“I hereby apply for a permit to conduct a peaceful protest against the IEC’s decision to reject Momodou Sabally’s nomination application on Thursday 10th March 2022, in Brikama. Mr Sabally submitted his credentials to the IEC office in Brikama as the candidate of UDP for Busumbala Constituency for the upcoming National Assembly Elections. Instead of following due process and doing the right thing, the returning officer rejected his nomination,” the letter read.

“We are protesting to ask the Independent Electoral Commission to do the right thing and accept Mr Sabally’s nomination and to call for justice and fair play in this country. The protest will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at West Field from 10 am to 3 pm.”

The Independent Election on Thursday rejected the nomination of Momodou Sabally, the UDP’s candidate for Busumbala Constituency, citing section 90 (1) E of the 1997 constitution which states that:

No person shall be qualified for election as a member of The National Assembly if he or she “has been found by the report of a commission or committee of inquiry (the proceedings of which have been held and published in accordance with the relevant law) to be incompetent to hold public office by reason of having acquired assets unlawfully or defrauded the State or misused or abused his or her office, or willfully acted in a manner prejudicial to the interests of the State, and the findings have not been set aside on appeal or judicial review.”

Sabally who was adversely mentioned in the Janneh Commission Report has since appealed the IEC’s decision and is waiting for the outcome of his appeal.

Meanwhile, he has promised to carry on with his campaign as he accuses the IEC of being used as a tool to oppress him.