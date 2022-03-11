Fishing Nets Destroy Ferry Engines and Must not be put Along Navigation Areas: Gambia Ferry Service Warns Fishermen

The management of the Gambia Ferry Service has warned fishermen to desist from placing their fishing nets along the ferry navigation area making it clear that such an action can cause potential damage to the ferry.

The call was made during a press conference organised by the GFS at the Banjul Ferry Terminal on Friday 11th March 2022. 

Lamin Jawara, General Manager of the Gambia Ferry Service said the activities of fishermen along the ferry navigation have become their major challenge asking fishermen to desist from such activities.

 “Their activities along the navigation areas are causing a lot of challenges for us,” he said.

Adding that they have invested over thirty million dalasis (D30m) for the maintenance of the ferry. 

He revealed that the fishing nets can cause damage to the engines of the ferry if they come in contact with it.

 “We are warning the fishermen to stop placing their nets along the navigation area,” he said. 

Pa Dawda Sanyang, Operational Manager said such activities should be avoided adding that its impact can lead to economic losses. 

“Three new engines had to be installed onto the ferry that came in contact with a net,” he said. 

According to GFS management, if the fishing activities continues taking place along the navigation area it can affect the Ferry service delivery. “We want the public to know the challenges we are encountering at the ferry. If the ferry parts are damaged it will take time before they are replaced and they are not available in the country,” Pa Dawda Sanyang said.  

Yankuba Manneh, Public Relation Officer of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) also called on fishermen to avoid the fishing activities within the navigation area, adding that if the ferry is affected many businesses within and outside Banjul will be affected. 

