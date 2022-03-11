UDP Momodou Sabally Blames President Barrow for His Rejection

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Momodou Sabally the United Democratic Party (UDP) nominee for Busumbala constituency in the upcoming National Assembly Elections has blamed President Adama Barrow for his rejection by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

- Advertisement -

Momodu Sabally made these allegations whilst speaking to UDP supporters and Gambians through an audio message shared on social media.

He said the country’s first gentleman and his people have ‘touched the untouchable’ and he is prepared to fight like a jin (a spirit that appears in human form).

He called on his people to calm down, promising them that he will get nominated and will be the next Member of the National Assembly representing Busumbala.

“We will get nominated by Allah’s will and I will be an MP in Busumbala constituency if it so pleases Allah,” he assured his people. Meanwhile, he said his campaign will continue unabated.

- Advertisement -

Momodou Sabally’s nomination bid was yesterday rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the grounds that his name had been adversely mentioned in a Commission of Enquiry.

His party leader Ousainou Darboe has challenged the IEC decision saying it is illegal. This prompted a wave of violent clashes between the police and UDP supporters in Brikama, an incident that left many people injured and some hospitalised.

The National Human Rights Commission has condemned police brutality but encouraged citizens to be law-abiding and use legal means to seek redress.