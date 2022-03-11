“Police Brutality Against a Civilian is Unacceptable”- Human Rights Commission Says

0
- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The country’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decried police brutality against a civilian describing it as unacceptable. 

- Advertisement -

This is in direct response to an incident that occurred yesterday 10th March 2022 where a group of Police Intervention Unit Officers in full riot gears were caught on camera as they kicked and beat an unarmed, non-threatening civilian with batons all over his body.

The Commission notes that it wishes to state in no uncertain terms that,

“no person, in particular law enforcement officers, has the right to torture, beat, injure or harm another regardless of the provocation. The Commission has also contacted the Office of the Inspector General of Police to raise its concerns. The actions of these Police Officers are condemnable, inhumane, degrading and, above all, a flagrant violation of human rights.” 

A Police Officer it further states is not only a guardian of the law but is also expected, as a duty bearer, to respect and protect the human rights of all people, including those who are even suspected of breaking the law. 

- Advertisement -

“By the adoption in 2020 of the Guidelines on Policing Public Assemblies in The Gambia, the Gambia Police has placed upon itself the obligation to put in place mechanisms and standards for the peaceful management of assemblies and demonstrations. Having a group of officers acting contrary to the spirit of the Guidelines is both disheartening and disturbing,” the press release reads. 

The Commission used the opportunity to as usual reiterate its unequivocal position against impunity and every form of human rights violation. Police brutality it says has no place in a democratic dispensation. Due process and rule of law are expected to be followed when a person breaks or is suspected of breaking the law. 

The Human Rights Commission went on to call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately identify and bring to book the Police Officers who are in the video assaulting the civilian. Indicating that they have violated the law and should therefore be punished accordingly. 

While the commission reminds all law enforcement officers that they have a duty to respect and protect human rights and that they would be held accountable for any human rights violation committed whether under command or not, it also urges everyone to always be law-abiding, uphold the rule of law and follow due process when aggrieved. 

Previous articleCA’s Dr Ismaila Sesay Condemns Police Brutality; But Encourages Citizens to Always Be Disciplined, Law Abiding and Follow Legal Processes

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions