“Police Brutality Against a Civilian is Unacceptable”- Human Rights Commission Says

By: Christian Conteh

The country’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decried police brutality against a civilian describing it as unacceptable.

This is in direct response to an incident that occurred yesterday 10th March 2022 where a group of Police Intervention Unit Officers in full riot gears were caught on camera as they kicked and beat an unarmed, non-threatening civilian with batons all over his body.

The Commission notes that it wishes to state in no uncertain terms that,

“no person, in particular law enforcement officers, has the right to torture, beat, injure or harm another regardless of the provocation. The Commission has also contacted the Office of the Inspector General of Police to raise its concerns. The actions of these Police Officers are condemnable, inhumane, degrading and, above all, a flagrant violation of human rights.”

A Police Officer it further states is not only a guardian of the law but is also expected, as a duty bearer, to respect and protect the human rights of all people, including those who are even suspected of breaking the law.

“By the adoption in 2020 of the Guidelines on Policing Public Assemblies in The Gambia, the Gambia Police has placed upon itself the obligation to put in place mechanisms and standards for the peaceful management of assemblies and demonstrations. Having a group of officers acting contrary to the spirit of the Guidelines is both disheartening and disturbing,” the press release reads.

The Commission used the opportunity to as usual reiterate its unequivocal position against impunity and every form of human rights violation. Police brutality it says has no place in a democratic dispensation. Due process and rule of law are expected to be followed when a person breaks or is suspected of breaking the law.

The Human Rights Commission went on to call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately identify and bring to book the Police Officers who are in the video assaulting the civilian. Indicating that they have violated the law and should therefore be punished accordingly.

While the commission reminds all law enforcement officers that they have a duty to respect and protect human rights and that they would be held accountable for any human rights violation committed whether under command or not, it also urges everyone to always be law-abiding, uphold the rule of law and follow due process when aggrieved.