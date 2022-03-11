CA’s Dr Ismaila Sesay Condemns Police Brutality; But Encourages Citizens to Always Be Disciplined, Law Abiding and Follow Legal Processes

By: Christian Conteh

Dr Ismaila Sesay of the Citizens’ Alliance Party (CA) has openly condemned the high handedness of The Gambia Police Force. His condemnation came after police officers manhandled supporters of the United Democratic Party (UDP) during yesterday’s nomination exercise.

UDP supporters attempted to force their way into the electoral body’s premise in Brikama an attempt which the police reacted to with tear gas and beating. 

The Gambia politician however, encouraged citizens to always be disciplined and law-abiding and follow legal processes where they feel injured or that their rights have been violated.

“We condemn all forms of police brutality regardless of perpetrator or victim. We urge The Gambia police to always exercise restraint and act within the confines of the law when maintaining public order. We advise all citizens to always be disciplined and law-abiding and follow legal processes where they feel injured or that their rights have been violated. Trust in the judicial process is the bedrock of a peaceful society,” Dr Ceesay said.

Dr Ceesay was the flagbearer for the Citizens’ Alliance Party (CA) but could not participate in the December 4th 2021 Presidential Election after his nomination was rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

He went to court to challenge the decision. The court ruled in his favour and set a very important judicial precedent in the country’s electoral history.

