“We Are Law Abiding Citizens, But We Must Not Be Provoked”-UDP Leader Warns

By : Christian Conteh

The Leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) Ousainou Darboe has said that his party the UDP is a law-abiding political party and has been so since the formation of the party some 27 years ago.

He however warned the Gambia Police Force to not provoke his supporters.

Lawyer Darboe was speaking at the party secretariat on Kairaba Avenue. He called the press conference to express concern about his safety and the safety of his supporters following a clash between his supporters and the police during nomination day at Brikama.

“All the access routes to my house have paramilitary forces stationed there, this is an act of provocation. This is a political season and nobody will stop a UDP crowd from coming to the party’s office,” he said.

He however maintained that whatever they do they will do within the confines of the law. 

“Please let us help each other to keep the peace in this country. We are law-abiding citizens, we have not done anything in contravention of the law since our formation 27 years ago” he said. 

He strongly appealed to the Inspector General of Police to withdraw his men stationed around his house and on routes leading to his house.

