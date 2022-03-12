Setback In Sabally’s National Assembly Bid As IEC Upholds its Decision

0
- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

Less than 24 hours after filing his appeal at the Independent Electoral Commission, Momodu Sabally’s National Assembly bid has suffered another setback as IEC rejects his appeal, maintaining his nomination has not complied with Section 90 (1) (e) of the 1997 Constitution.

- Advertisement -

“At its session held on 12th March 2022, the Commission upheld the decision of the Returning Officer that your nomination has not complied with the law as per the application of Section 90 (1) (e) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia.”

On March 10, 2022, Momodou Sabally submitted his nomination papers at the IEC Brikama office where he was told by returning officer Tony Secka that his nomination was not in compliance with section 90 (1) (e) of the country’s Constitution which bars people found wanting by a Commission of Inquiry from seeking public office.

Momodou Sabally has since his rejection questioned the legal authority of the IEC to reject his candidature as the institution is no court of law. Mr Sabally has also made allegations that he is singlehandedly being targeted by the country’s leadership while they have other Gambians who the Janneh Commission have made adverse findings against holding public office.

Previous article“We Are Law Abiding Citizens, But We Must Not Be Provoked”-UDP Leader Warns

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions