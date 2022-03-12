Setback In Sabally’s National Assembly Bid As IEC Upholds its Decision

- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

Less than 24 hours after filing his appeal at the Independent Electoral Commission, Momodu Sabally’s National Assembly bid has suffered another setback as IEC rejects his appeal, maintaining his nomination has not complied with Section 90 (1) (e) of the 1997 Constitution.

- Advertisement -

“At its session held on 12th March 2022, the Commission upheld the decision of the Returning Officer that your nomination has not complied with the law as per the application of Section 90 (1) (e) of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia.”

On March 10, 2022, Momodou Sabally submitted his nomination papers at the IEC Brikama office where he was told by returning officer Tony Secka that his nomination was not in compliance with section 90 (1) (e) of the country’s Constitution which bars people found wanting by a Commission of Inquiry from seeking public office.

Momodou Sabally has since his rejection questioned the legal authority of the IEC to reject his candidature as the institution is no court of law. Mr Sabally has also made allegations that he is singlehandedly being targeted by the country’s leadership while they have other Gambians who the Janneh Commission have made adverse findings against holding public office.