UDP & Police Clash: Fatu Network Cameraman and Others Hospitalised

The clash between United Democratic Party (UDP) supporters and the Gambia Police force has left one of our Cameramen at The Fatu Network and several other people hospitalised.

Matarr Jassey was on duty covering the UDP Nomination exercise in Brikama when the unfortunate incident happened. The tear gas left him and several others unconscious for hours.

The incident followed the disqualification of UDP National Assembly Aspirant Momodou Sabally. UDP supporters attempted to force their way into the IEC raining insults and threatening to raze the electoral body’s Regional Office in Brikama, West Coast Region to the ground.