UDP & Police Clash: Fatu Network Cameraman and Others Hospitalised

0
- Advertisement -
The clash between United Democratic Party (UDP) supporters and the Gambia Police force has left one of our Cameramen at The Fatu Network and several other people hospitalised.
Matarr Jassey was on duty covering the UDP Nomination exercise in Brikama when the unfortunate incident happened. The tear gas left him and several others unconscious for hours.
 
The incident followed the disqualification of UDP National Assembly Aspirant Momodou Sabally. UDP supporters attempted to force their way into the IEC raining insults and threatening to raze the electoral body’s Regional Office in Brikama, West Coast Region to the ground.
 
This is not the first time UDP supporters have clashed with the police, the last incident happened after the December 4th Presidential elections when the party’s supporters stormed the streets in protest.
Previous article“IEC Is at it again”- Ousainou Darboe Fumes at Rejection of Momodou Sabally

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions