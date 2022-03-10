“IEC Is at it again”- Ousainou Darboe Fumes at Rejection of Momodou Sabally

- Advertisement -

Opposition Leader Ousainou Darboe has accused the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of deliberately and illegally rejecting the nomination papers of one of its National Assembly picks Momodou Sabally.

Darboe was speaking at a presser held on Thursday evening. He alleged that the IEC rejection of the nomination papers of Sabally is a calculated ploy to help the governing National People’s Party (NPP) win the National Assembly Elections slated for early next month.

- Advertisement -

“We want to put this out to the world and to say that IEC is at it again. IEC is at it again to help the NPP win and there could be no clear indication of that than what this returning officer has done,” Darboe said.

The decision is already a topical issue of debate across the country.