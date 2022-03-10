“IEC Is at it again”- Ousainou Darboe Fumes at Rejection of Momodou Sabally

0
- Advertisement -

Opposition Leader Ousainou Darboe has accused the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of deliberately and illegally rejecting the nomination papers of one of its National Assembly picks Momodou Sabally.

Darboe was speaking at a presser held on Thursday evening. He alleged that the IEC rejection of the nomination papers of Sabally is a calculated ploy to help the governing National People’s Party (NPP) win the National Assembly Elections slated for early next month.

- Advertisement -

“We want to put this out to the world and to say that IEC is at it again. IEC is at it again to help the NPP win and there could be no clear indication of that than what this returning officer has done,” Darboe said.

The decision is already a topical issue of debate across the country.

Previous articleMomodou Sabally’s Rejection By IEC Ignites Debate On Selective Justice

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions