UDP National Assembly Candidates Promise to Fight Corruption When Elected

By Sainabou Sambou

The United Democratic Party (UDP) yesterday submitted nomination papers for several candidates contesting in the April 2022 National Assembly Elections.

At Kanifing the aspiring candidates promised to fight against corruption in the Gambia when they get elected to the house of representatives.

Yahya Sanyang an aspirant for Latrikunda Sabiji said he is optimistic that he will be accepted by the IEC because he has fulfilled all the criteria that the IEC asked for.

He said the Gambia is at a very sad stage right now and he feels that people like him must step up and play a role in changing the situation. He expressed optimism about winning the April election.

“I will fight corruption if I win because there is 100% corruption in this country, and we need to stop that,” he said.

Assan Touray an aspirant for Bakau said he has brought a lot of development to his community and if he is re-elected, he will continue to bring the same development in his constituency and the Gambia at large.

“I am very sure that when I will have been re-elected into office for the second time, I will fight corruption and make sure that the Anti-Corruption bill is tabled in the National Assembly” he stated.

Ya Kumba Jaiteh an aspirant for Serekunda said if she is re-elected into office, she will make sure that the laws are put into order and also ensure she supports a new constitution for the Gambia.

Madi Ceesay an aspirant for Serekunda west, Musa Badjie an aspirant for Tallinding kunjang, Bakary Njie for Bundungka Kunda constituency and others made similar commitments.