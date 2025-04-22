UDP Criticizes Spending Practices of NPP-Controlled Kerewan Area Council

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has raised concerns about what it describes as reckless spending by the NPP-controlled Kerewan Area Council (KAC), led by Chairman Papa Tunkara. The party has questioned the prioritization of luxury expenditures over addressing the basic needs of communities in the North Bank Region (NBR).

In a press statement shared by Tombong Saidy, the UDP Administrative Secretary for Media and Communication, the party accused the council of mismanaging public funds, particularly citing the purchase of two high-end vehicles for the Chairman and CEO, totaling D7.6 million. According to the UDP, this expenditure amounts to over 20% of the council’s budget, while communities in NBR are reportedly struggling with issues such as access to clean water, poor feeder roads, and inadequate agricultural support.

“The council has spent millions on luxury vehicles, yet the people of NBR are still without basic services such as waste collection vehicles,” Mr. Saidy said. “We believe the priorities should be shifted towards community development projects that directly benefit the region.”

Mr. Saidy also criticized the council’s foreign trips, specifically a trip to the United States last year for a “Mayoral Conference,” which, according to the UDP, cost taxpayers nearly D1.5 million. Saidy contended that the conference could have been attended virtually, and another trip to the same event, including the Chief’s Representative, is being planned with an estimated cost exceeding D2 million.

“The UDP believes that attending such events in person is an unnecessary expense when virtual participation could suffice,” Saidy said. “We are concerned about how taxpayer money is being allocated for such trips.”

Additionally, the UDP questioned the council’s focus on the construction of the Chairman’s Residence and a new council office building, rather than completing the Pakau Njogu and Madina Serign Mass markets inherited from the previous council.

“These projects raise questions about the council’s priorities. While these luxury constructions are taking place, vital community infrastructure remains underfunded,” Saidy added.

Mr. Saidy emphasized the need for immediate action. “The people of NBR deserve leaders who serve them, not themselves,” Saidy said. He called for a full audit of KAC’s finances and urged the council to redirect funds toward essential services such as water access, roads, waste collection, and agricultural support.

The UDP also called on the Barrow-led NPP government to address what it sees as excesses in local councils, including the Kerewan Area Council. According to the UDP, if the central government is unable to rein in its councils, it raises concerns about their ability to manage national resources.

“We urge the government to take action to ensure that public funds are used efficiently and in ways that benefit the communities that need them the most,” Mr. Saidy added.

As of now, there has been no official response from the Kerewan Area Council or the NPP government regarding the UDP’s allegations. The UDP has called for a full audit of the council’s finances, urging that public money be redirected toward essential services such as water access, waste management, roads, and agricultural support.