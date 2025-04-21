Njie Charakh Partners with St. Foundation to Empower Women: 84 Aspiring Entrepreneurs Enrolled in Business Training

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Njie Charakh School of Basic Business Training and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with the St. Foundation, has successfully enrolled 84 aspiring entrepreneurs from Brikama into a three-month basic business training program. This collaboration, facilitated by the St. Foundation, aims to equip participants with essential business skills to help them explore opportunities and effectively manage their enterprises.

- Advertisement -

Sanna Signateh, popularly known as ST Brikama Boyo and CEO of the St. Foundation, described the initiative as a significant milestone for the town. “This initiative is aimed at empowering our mothers and youths. It will help them become economically independent. Instead of giving people money every time, we must teach them how to make it,” he said. He further emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to addressing the needs of young people and women. “Let’s work together to develop our country. The government cannot do it alone,” he added.

Moth Sarr, CEO of Njie Charakh World Market, expressed his passion for empowering women and youth, driven by his vision of job creation and poverty reduction. “This partnership is a major step forward. I’m proud to team up with the St. Foundation to support people who are currently inactive. Tapping into the opportunities available will lead to meaningful change. My dream is to champion job creation and build a better future for our country,” he said. Reflecting on his journey from hawking in the streets of Serrekunda to becoming a successful entrepreneur, Sarr spoke about the sacrifices that inspire him to uplift others.

A participant from the first cohort of the Njie Charakh School shared how the training transformed her approach to business. “Before joining Njie Charakh, I had a business but didn’t know how to manage profits. Since completing the training, I’ve seen real progress—I now run a stronger business and enjoy financial independence,” she said. Another participant, Mam Tuti, commended the program for empowering young people in business and praised its impact on the community.

Fatou Touray, Public Relations Officer of the St. Foundation, urged beneficiaries to be patient and consistent in their efforts. “It’s not easy when you start, but patience is key. Things will gradually improve. Njie came here through the St. Foundation, so let’s take this seriously and ensure others can benefit too,” she encouraged.

- Advertisement -

Abdoulie John, a returnee migrant who joined the program after retiring abroad, shared how the training gave him new purpose. “I took the back way and came back feeling hopeless, with no plans and a lot of stress. But after joining Njie Charakh, things changed. I’ve made significant progress and no longer think of migrating again,” he said. His story was echoed by other participants, who called on fellow youth to embrace such initiatives for personal and national development.

Agie Gaye, who previously struggled with her poultry business, shared her journey of resilience. “I gave up many times, but I started over. Now I make soap and handbags. Marketing was my biggest challenge, but since joining Njie Charakh, my business is thriving,” she said.

Participants were encouraged to take the training seriously and apply what they learn, as it holds the potential to transform their lives. Many also expressed gratitude to Brikama-born artist and philanthropist Sanna Signateh (ST Brikama Boyo) for his commitment to empowering women and youth through practical business education.