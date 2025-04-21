JulaKunda Music Responds to Pajawara’s Claims Against O Boy, Demands Public Apology

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

JulaKunda Music Entertainment, the official management of Gambian artist O Boy and Gambian Child, has issued a formal statement rejecting claims made by Pajawara during a recent interview on Tonyaa Kesso Talks with Alagie Muhammad, which aired on The Fatu Network on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

In the interview, Pajawara alleged that O Boy was paid to perform at the 2021 Best of the Best concert, failed to attend the event, and instead traveled to Senegal after receiving payment. JulaKunda Music strongly refuted these allegations, describing them as “false, misleading, and damaging to the reputation of O Boy.”

According to the statement dated April 21, 2025, O Boy “was never paid to perform at Best of the Best 2021.” The management clarified that there was only a verbal agreement between O Boy and Sticky B, an associate of Pajawara, for a free performance “out of goodwill and support for the initiative.”

The statement further explained that during the period in question, O Boy was preparing for his Jutunaya album launch, which involved travel to Senegal for production work. “His travel to Senegal had nothing to do with the concert, and at no point was any payment received from the event organizers,” the statement read.

JulaKunda Music also attributed O Boy’s absence at the event to what they described as “the lack of professionalism and disrespect displayed by the event organizers,” which they say led to his decision to withdraw from the concert lineup.

The management has demanded that Pajawara issue a public apology in video format within 24 hours of the release of the statement. The apology, they say, must be shared “on the same platform where the defamatory statement was made (Tonyaa Kesso Talks on The Fatu Network), as well as on Pajawara’s official social media pages.”

Failure to comply, the statement warns, “will leave us with no choice but to take the necessary steps to protect the integrity and reputation of our artist.”

Concluding, JulaKunda Music emphasized its commitment to professionalism and integrity within the entertainment industry: “We will not tolerate the spread of misinformation aimed at tearing down hardworking artists.”