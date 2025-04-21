Gambinos Stars Africa Retain Gambinos Cup Title with 1-0 Victory

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambinos Cup 2025 concluded on Monday, May 20, at the Gambinos Complex in Mandinari, with Gambinos Stars Africa narrowly defeating Senegal Elite Stars 1-0 to retain their U14 title. The three-day tournament brought together several youth teams from across the region, showcasing competitive football and emerging talent.

- Advertisement -

The tournament kicked off on Friday, May 18, with Gambinos Stars Africa opening their campaign against Senegal Elite Stars in a tightly contested match. The game, played in two 30-minute halves, ended in a 2-2 draw. Sulayman Sambou put the Senegalese side ahead with a long-range strike, but Biran Bah of Gambinos equalized with a header. In the second half, Senegal’s Momodou Lamin Sanneh restored their lead, only for Modou Lamin Bah to respond two minutes later with a powerful finish.

In the second fixture of the day, LK City and RS Talinding settled for a 1-1 draw. Later, Senegal Elite Stars bounced back with a 4-1 victory over RS Talinding, led by a hat-trick from Sulayman Sambou and a goal from Younous Patrick Mayol. RS Talinding’s only goal came through Lamin Sanneh. Gambinos Stars Africa wrapped up the day with a dominant 6-1 win over RS Talinding, featuring a hat-trick from Muhammed Ali Bah and goals from Aziz Nadella, Abdoulie Fatty, and Derek Sonko. Ebrima Drammeh scored the consolation goal for RS Talinding.

On Saturday, May 19, the tournament continued with SYFA registering a 7-1 win over Unique Global FC, while KGH Sports edged Greater Tomorrow FC in a closely fought 4-3 match. Gambinos Stars Africa and LK City played to a goalless draw, while Senegal Elite Stars defeated RS Talinding 4-0 to complete their group stage fixtures.

The final day of action took place on Sunday, May 20. Gambinos Stars Africa and Senegal Elite Stars met again in the final, where a single goal separated the sides. Gambinos secured the win and successfully defended their title. Earlier in the day, Greater Tomorrow claimed third place with a 2-0 win over KGH Sports.

- Advertisement -

The tournament highlighted the growing standard of youth football in the region, with all participating teams putting in commendable performances over the three days.