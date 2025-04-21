Bishop Mendy Declares God’s Victory Over Evil in 2025 Easter Message

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

In his 2025 Easter message, the Bishop of the Diocese of Banjul, His Lordship Bishop Gabriel Mendy, CSSp, called on both believers and non-believers to place their trust in God’s power, declaring, “The Lord will fight for you, and you will live to recount His deeds.”

Delivering his Easter message to the faithful, Bishop Mendy described the resurrection of Jesus Christ as the greatest and most significant feast in the Catholic Church. He emphasized that Easter celebrates God’s triumphant victory over sin, evil, and death—a pivotal moment in history that offers humanity the gift of eternal life through Christ.

“This is the message for 2025: The Lord will fight for you, and you will live to recount His deeds,” Bishop Mendy proclaimed. He explained that Easter is not only a commemoration of the resurrection but also a powerful demonstration of God’s intervention against the forces of sin and darkness.

“Before the glory of the resurrection, Jesus endured suffering and death. But through His resurrection, He conquered evil, lifted humanity from the depths of sin and death, and gave us new life in Him,” the Bishop affirmed.

He reminded the faithful that there is no longer any reason to live in fear or submit to the power of sin and death, because God has conquered these forces through Christ’s resurrection. “Easter is our time to rejoice and give thanks to God for what He has done for us,” he said.

Drawing from the Book of Exodus, Bishop Mendy recalled the moment when the Israelites, pursued by Pharaoh’s army, were gripped with fear and helplessness. Moses responded with unwavering faith, saying in Exodus 14:14, “The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.” The Bishop highlighted how Moses trusted not in human strength but in the miraculous power of God.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us not lose faith in God, no matter our circumstances,” Bishop Mendy urged. “Instead, we must proclaim God’s victory over evil and recognize His protection and mighty works in our lives.”

He concluded his message by reminding everyone that Easter is not merely a Church ritual, but a call to faith, thanksgiving, and trust in God’s unwavering power to save.