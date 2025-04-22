Kerewan Area Council Chairman Rejects UDP’s Spending Allegations, Cites Community Development Efforts

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Chairman of the Kerewan Area Council (KAC), Papa Tunkara, has responded strongly to recent criticisms from the United Democratic Party (UDP), dismissing claims of reckless spending under his leadership as “bogus and misleading.”

The rebuttal follows a press statement issued by UDP’s Administrative Secretary for Media and Communication, Tombong Saidy, accusing the National People’s Party (NPP)-controlled council of prioritizing luxury expenditures over essential community services in the North Bank Region (NBR). In a detailed response, Chairman Tunkara asserted that the allegations are not only false but also fail to acknowledge the developmental gains achieved by the current council.

“Instead of spreading false allegations about Kerewan Area Council and its leadership, Mr. Saidy, you should have contacted my Office to get your facts right,” Tunkara stated.

He noted that upon assuming office in 2023, his administration inherited a council in financial disarray, left behind by the previous UDP-led administration. Despite the challenges, Tunkara said his team has completed three abandoned market projects in Munyagen, Sara Kunda, and Ngayen Sajal—each of which cost the new council nearly one million dalasis to rebuild or complete.

Chairman Tunkara also listed several borehole rehabilitation efforts and road improvement projects across various NBR communities. “We have rehabilitated boreholes in Farafenni Darra Abdou, Kataba Wollof, Kerr Amadou, and other villages that were long neglected under the previous council,” he said.

In response to concerns over the purchase of two official vehicles, Tunkara clarified that the D7.6 million figure cited by the UDP was inaccurate. He explained that the vehicles were acquired through a pre-financing agreement with Supersonicz Micro-Finance and are to be repaid in installments over four years. “These vehicles are not personal luxuries but assets of the Council to improve operational efficiency,” he emphasized.

He further defended the council’s planned international engagements, specifically a trip to the United States for the World Conference of Mayors. Tunkara said the visit fostered a partnership with the City of Union Springs, Alabama, paving the way for potential bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, agriculture, and waste management.

The Chairman also announced that procurement processes are underway for two new waste collection trucks and for the rehabilitation of the Chairman’s Residence and Council office building—both of which he said are in dilapidated condition. Additionally, he confirmed that tenders for the construction of the Pakau Njogu and Medina Sering Mass markets have already been submitted to the GPPA for approval.

“Our record speaks for itself,” Tunkara said. “The new NPP Council inherited a bankrupt institution and has turned it into one of the most solvent councils in the country.”