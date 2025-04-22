Mc Cham Claims Government Doesn’t Trust Health System

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Cham, also known as Mc Cham Junior, the nominated Business and Tailoring Councilor at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), has claimed that The Gambian government does not trust the country’s health sector. He argued that President Adama Barrow’s administration prioritizes infrastructure development over essential health services, which he believes undermines public welfare. Cham criticized the government for using road construction as a measure of progress, questioning the transparency and fairness of the contracting process.

“We need to ask how these roads are contracted, who the contractors are, and whether the process is fair and transparent. We should not praise the government for building roads—that’s their responsibility,” he stated. He emphasized the urgent need for improvements in the health sector, noting that public hospitals are often underfunded and lack essential medications. “Even those in the government don’t trust our hospitals. If they or their families fall ill, they seek treatment abroad,” he remarked, asserting that no minister would choose to be treated in public hospitals.

Cham further criticized the government’s achievements, claiming that, aside from road construction—which he attributed largely to projects initiated by former President Jammeh—there is little to celebrate. He pointed to the rising cost of basic commodities, saying, “Since Barrow took office, everything has continued to rise, including cement, rice, sugar, and passport prices. After nearly nine years, Barrow cannot name a single thing whose cost has been reduced.” While acknowledging the importance of road infrastructure, Cham insisted that the government should focus on other critical areas to address the urgent needs of citizens. He noted that many communities still lack access to clean water, proper roads, and basic services.

Cham also criticized Mai Ahmed Fatty, leader of the Gambia Moral Congress (GMC), whom he described as an opportunist seeking personal gain by aligning with the president. “I question the education of Mai and others like him. They cannot create jobs for themselves or others; they only rally behind the president for their own interests,” he said. Cham reiterated that road construction is among the simplest tasks for a government, urging a shift in focus toward improving the health sector and addressing the basic needs of the Gambian people.