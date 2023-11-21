Two men in court for allegedly stealing phones worth D32,000

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

One Alpha Ceesay, a Senegalese national who is now deceased, and Abdou Karim Susso, a Gambian, are currently facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and stealing for allegedly conspiring to steal an iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at D24,000, one LG Veriet valued at D8000, and a Samsung simple phone valued at D800, leading to a total sum of D32,800.

- Advertisement -

This action constitutes an offence. The matter was brought before His Worship Marcel Thomas at the Banjul Magistrate Court.

The said stolen properties belong to Muhammed Faal, a businessman. The second accused (Abdou Karim Susso) in his defence said he never met the first accused who is now deceased and that he had not once given him any phone to sell for him. He told the court that he does not involve himself in stealing people’s property and that he works as a driver to earn a decent living.

During the cross-examination, First Class Constable Adama A. Y Bojang represented the IGP and questioned the second accused person, Abdou Karim Susso, on his denial of meeting the first accused person, Alpha Ceesay (now deceased), and concluding a deal following their meeting at the terminal in Banjul.

Susso denied having any knowledge of Alpha Ceesay and claimed that he did not know him. The prosecution argued that since all the people were present at the terminal, Alpha Ceesay couldn’t identify Susso alone.

- Advertisement -

However, Susso refuted the claim, stating that the prosecution was trying to make him culpable. When asked how Alpha Ceesay could have led the police to his house for him to be arrested if he did not know him or had anything to do with him, Susso denied the allegation.

The matter is adjourned to December 7 for judgment to be delivered.