Counsel Darboe Filed a Notice to Produce the Call Prints for the Prosecution’s Third Witness

By: Alieu Jallow

Counsel Darboe has filed a motion to produce call printouts from Africell and Qcell for Mama Jabbie, the Prosecution’s 3rd witness in the ongoing murder trials related to the Police shooting at Sukuta-Jabang traffic light.

Lamin J Darboe, the defense counsel for the first accused person, has also requested the court to issue an order to the two GSM operators to provide the call printout as part of the cross-examination on PW 3 (Mama Jabbie).

Following the police incident on September 12th, 2023, at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic light, and the President’s announcement of a one million Dalasis reward for capturing or reporting the suspect’s whereabouts, Mama Jabbie was identified as the person who captured Ousainou Bojang, the first accused person, in Jululung, southern Casamance region of Senegal.

Mama Jabbie informed the court that she was in a friend’s compound in Jululung on the Tuesday before Wednesday, September 13th, when Ousainou met her around 2 pm local time. PW 3 stated that she was not paid by anyone to capture Ousainou and had no prior knowledge of the President’s reward. She learned about the shooting on Wednesday when Ousainou Bojang arrived in Jululung.

When asked if her friend Yafatou gave a statement to the police, PW 3 mentioned that she couldn’t recall her friend providing any statement.

PW 3 had a brief stay in Dakar before leaving for Jululung shortly before the police shooting on the faithful night of September 12th at the Sukuta-Jabang traffic light around 21:00 onwards.

The case has been adjourned to November 28th, 2023, at 2:15 pm for the continuation of cross-examination.