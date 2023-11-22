President Barrow Calls on Gambians to Pay Taxes

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

President Adama Barrow and his delegation, including cabinet ministers and government officials, visited road projects in the North Bank Region as part of his meet-the-people tour in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The president called on citizens to pay their taxes to support the government’s efforts in mobilizing funds for development projects.

Emphasizing the importance of taxation, Barrow said taxes must be paid for the government to achieve economic growth and provide quality healthcare, education, infrastructure, and other essential services.

He told journalists that tax is crucial for creating a prosperous and orderly society and upholding the social contract between citizens and the economy.

During a joint meeting in Dobo village and Farafenni, villagers expressed their appreciation for the president’s visit and made various requests to the government for improvements that would positively impact their lives.

- Advertisement -

The Minister for Agriculture, Demba Sabally, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of farmers by providing support such as fertilizers, seeds, and other assistance.

Minister for Tourism and Culture, Hamat NK Bah, highlighted the issue of irregular migration and encouraged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the government instead of embarking on risky journeys.

President Barrow’s tour aimed to gather information, engage with communities, and discuss government policies and programs focused on improving the well-being of the people.