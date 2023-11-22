Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Tourism minister scorns Political Science degree’s relevance to national development

530
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat NK Bah, has questioned the relevance of studying Political Science and other social sciences programmes to national development, noting that President Barrow is committed to providing Gambians with quality education in science and technology that will aid in the development of the country, rather than following the colonial education system.

- Advertisement -

Minister Bah was speaking to an audience in Farafeeni, on Tuesday, on the second day of the president’s Meet the People Tour 2023.

He said that the current education system is badly designed, arguing that it is time for Africa to visit its educational policies.

“Do you know what they teach us? Master’s Degree in French, Doctorate Degree in English, degree in Political Science, that’s what they teach us. What is the use of that in the country? This is what we want to change today,” he said.

He went on to cite the University of The Gambia as an example, saying the university graduates hundreds of students in political science every year but only a few in the sciences.

- Advertisement -

“When you look at the University of The Gambia during graduation, you will see 500–600 lawyers, history teachers, political science, hundreds of graduates. But when you look at the sciences and medicine, you will see only a few,” he said.

He argued that the current education system in Africa is a recipe for underdevelopment.

He even linked the current education system to the mass exodus of young people from Africa to the ‘backway’ [irregular migration] in Europe.

“Bad education system is the recipe for our young people dying in the sea in Asia and [in] Africa. The time has come for governments of Africa and Asia to revisit their educational policies,” he pointed out.

- Advertisement -

Bah, while addressing the issue of irregular migration, advises parents not to motivate their children to embark on the journey.

Previous article
President Barrow Calls on Gambians to Pay Taxes
Next article
Abuko United Club President Urgently Appeals to GFF for Resolution Amid Controversial Club Sale

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions