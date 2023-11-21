Barrow confirms Saudi-Gambia employment deal

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The President of The Republic of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has said his government and the Saudi Arabian government have signed an agreement, which will enable more Gambians to be employed in Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi Arabian government seeks to recruit around 12 million workers.

The agreement is aimed at curbing unemployment and irregular migration.

Speaking at Palau Ngogu on his Meet the People Tour, Barrow expressed dissatisfaction with the high level of irregular migration and loss of lives of many young people on the journey. He explained that his government has been exploring means of curbing migration and unemployment.

“I came from Saudi not long ago. When I went there, I had a discussion with the Saudi government. We signed an agreement that will help Gambians to go to Saudi Arabia for work,” Barrow said.

He added that now, the two states’ ministers will meet and craft a way out in implementing the signed agreement.

According to the president, the Saudi government needs about 12 million workers, and since there are very few Gambians working in Saudi, he proposed that Gambians become a large chunk of the 12 million workers needed by the Saudi government.

“The Saudi government needs 12 million workers in Saudi, and what we discussed was other countries have more citizens working there, but we have a few Gambians working there.

“Because we have a lesser number of Gambians working there, if we are to start this agreement, they will start with Gambians so that we can have more Gambians working there. This is why we are playing our cards well just to help the young people,” he reiterated.

He added that the agreement will cater for those employed and unemployed, schooled or not.

Recently, so many young Gambians have embarked on irregular migration to Europe. While many succeeded in crossing the Mediterranean Sea, many lost their lives as well.