Trump Profits Off First Presidential Mugshot in USA History

By: Seringe ST Touray

While the world has been exposed to countless images of Donald Trump, there’s one that stands out distinctly, so much so that the former president’s campaign and independent sellers are printing his glowering booking photo on coffee mugs, T-shirts and bumper stickers.

In the mugshot taken at Fulton County Jail on a Thursday, Trump gazes directly at the camera as his eyes project an intense, unwavering stare, while his lips are pressed together in a grim expression. In contrast to some of his co-defendants who might be seen smiling, his expression seems to be marked by rage, and, his allies might way, looming vengeance against the injustice of his enemies.

This mugshot, shared by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office about an hour after the former President’s arrest under the identifier P01135809, relates to accusations of his involvement in an unlawful scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia election.

Trump’s arrest in Atlanta marks the fourth instance in which he has faced criminal allegations in six months. In prior situations, the courts had deemed it unnecessary for Trump to undergo the process of being photographed for a mugshot. This decision led his campaign to craft an artificial mugshot, imprint it on T-shirts, and make them available for purchase, as a strategy to rally his support base.