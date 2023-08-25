BRICS Welcomes Six New Members as the Alliance Strives for a More Substantial Role in Global Matters

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries, convening at their summit in Johannesburg, have declared a significant expansion of the emerging nations’ coalition. The expansion will see the integration of six new members, including Iran, starting from January. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will also become part of the group, aiming to amplify their global influence, as stated by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated this “historic enlargement” and foresaw a promising future for the BRICS. Given Beijing’s economic prominence within the bloc, China supported this expansion, which was the central focus of the 15th summit held from Tuesday to its conclusion yesterday.