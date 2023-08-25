Saturday, August 26, 2023

BRICS Welcomes Six New Members as the Alliance Strives for a More Substantial Role in Global Matters

30
- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) countries, convening at their summit in Johannesburg, have declared a significant expansion of the emerging nations’ coalition. The expansion will see the integration of six new members, including Iran, starting from January. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will also become part of the group, aiming to amplify their global influence, as stated by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

- Advertisement -

Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated this “historic enlargement” and foresaw a promising future for the BRICS. Given Beijing’s economic prominence within the bloc, China supported this expansion, which was the central focus of the 15th summit held from Tuesday to its conclusion yesterday.

Previous article
Deputy Speaker Seedy S.K. Njie Urges Gambians Embrace Home Talent

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions