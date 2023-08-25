Saturday, August 26, 2023

Deputy Speaker Seedy S.K. Njie Urges Gambians Embrace Home Talent

By: Dawda Baldeh

Honorable Seedy S.K. Njie, the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, has encouraged Gambians to adopt and nurture local talent, advocating for support within the community instead of relying predominantly on foreign talents.

“It is time we believe in ourselves and stop believing in anything that is foreign,” he told a vibrant crowd of young people at the launch of Gambia’s Got Talent.

Hon. Njie stressed that the lack of support and confidence in home talent is hindering a lot of talented youths.

“Some of our musicians will live their whole lives and die poor; this is not because they don’t have the talent. It is because our attitude towards supporting our own, what we have, contributing to the development of our colleagues, sisters, relatives, is the biggest challenge we have as a country,” he added.

Njie underscored the importance of mutual support to propel the country’s progress, highlighting the abundant untapped talents among its youth that warrant nurturing.

“Is our responsibility to support one another, especially young people who are committed,” he noted.

He informed the crowd of young individuals that the government is dedicated to implementing policies aimed at strengthening the youth, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth & Sport, the National Center for Arts & Culture, and associated partners.

The Deputy Speaker of the nation emphasized that the country’s progress would encounter challenges unless there is a collective emphasis on mutual support among its people.

“This country belongs to all of us and we need to support each other. If we support and work together, we will build a nation of prosperity and a better society,” he emphasized.

