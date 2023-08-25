Luis Rubiales to Resign after Inappropriately Kissing Spanish Forward Jennifer Hermoso

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Cherno Suwareh

Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation, has come under significant criticism for his conduct during the Women’s World Cup final.

Rubiales drew widespread attention when he kissed Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes on the lips, leading to strong reactions from prominent figures, including the Prime Minister, who commented on X platform (formerly Twitter), stating that his apology was insufficient. Many have voiced their criticisms of Rubiales and called for his resignation.

Initially, Hermoso posted on social media expressing her displeasure with Rubiales’ behavior, but she later issued another post defending him.

However, this move was met with condemnation from various quarters, with even a Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, stating in a BBC post: “Rubiales will tender his resignation tomorrow. He has lost the support of the players, the government, Fifa, and even the local organizations dependent on the federation’s budget,” on X (formerly Twitter).

It is anticipated that Luis Rubiales will officially step down tomorrow, Friday, due to his misconduct. In the meantime, FIFA has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.