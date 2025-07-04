VP Jallow Pays Tribute to Biri-Biri at Sevilla FC, Explores New Avenues for Gambia–Spain Sports Cooperation

- Advertisement -

Vice President Mohammed B.S. Jallow met with Sevilla Football Club officials during a diplomatic visit to Spain, where he paid tribute to the late Gambian football legend Alhaji Momodou Njie, known as “Biri-Biri,” who passed away in July 2020.

Born in 1948, Biri-Biri became the first black player in Sevilla’s history when he joined the club in 1973 from Denmark. During his five-season tenure, he made 109 appearances and scored 38 goals, 14 of which were instrumental in securing Sevilla’s promotion to Spain’s top flight in the 1974–75 season.

In a lasting show of admiration, the club’s most devoted supporters named their fan group Biris Norte, meaning “Biri’s North”, a reference to the north stand of Sevilla FC’s stadium where the group gathers. He was also awarded the club’s gold insignia in 2017.

The diplomatic visit aimed to strengthen sporting ties between The Gambia and Sevilla, while celebrating the enduring legacy of a player who bridged the two nations through football.