Invincible: Sarah Jarju’s Last-Gasp Heroics Crown Berewuleng FC as GFF Women’s League Champions

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In a heart-stopping finale that will be etched in Gambian football history, Sarah Jarju’s 90+2-minute curling stunner secured a dramatic 2-1 victory for Berewuleng FC against TMT, clinching their first-ever Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women’s National League Division One title in style — undefeated in 18 league matches. As the GFF competition department, certain the match was destined for a draw, began whisking the trophy from Brikama to Yundum to crown table-toppers Red Scorpions, Jarju embarked on a mesmerizing solo run, outpacing her marker and unleashing a shot that curled into legend, rewriting the script in the final breath of the season.

“When I saw the gap, I knew it was now or never. My heart said,” Sarah Jarju declared, her words capturing her last-gasp winner.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions. TMT shocked the favorites in the 62nd minute with a thunderous strike from Laize Emboloco, threatening to derail Berewuleng’s title dreams. Undeterred, Jarju equalized in the 69th minute, showcasing her season-long brilliance. With the clock ticking and Red Scorpions poised to claim the title, Jarju rose to the occasion once more, her last-gasp winner rewriting the script and cementing her status as the season’s standout player.

A Journey of Resilience and Tactical Brilliance

Berewuleng’s triumph is a testament to the vision and grit of head coach Fakebba Saine, who has ushered in a new era for Gambian women’s football. For over a decade, the league was dominated by coaching giants Choro Mbenga of Red Scorpions and Mariama Bom of Police FC, formerly Interior. This season, Saine broke their stranglehold, guiding Berewuleng to a historic title with a blend of discipline, tactical nous, and unyielding belief.

Formed in 2017 to compete in the West Coast Regional Football Association third division qualifiers, Berewuleng’s rise has been meteoric yet hard-fought. “We assembled players within a week and booked a place in the league,” Saine recalled. After struggling in the second division due to an inexperienced squad, the team spent three years building a foundation. Their promotion to the first division in 2021 came with skepticism: five key players departed, and many predicted relegation. Defying the odds, Berewuleng finished third in their debut season, followed by back-to-back second-place finishes in 2023 and 2024. “I told my players we cannot be second-best forever,” Saine said. “Our target this season was to win the league.”

Saine’s focus on defensive solidity was pivotal. After conceding heavily last season, Berewuleng analyzed game footage, tightened their backline, and boasted the league’s best defense in 2025, conceding just six goals in 18 matches. “We identified those games, analyzed them with the players, and it worked,” Saine explained. This defensive resilience, paired with Jarju’s attacking flair, propelled Berewuleng to glory.

Leading with Heart: Managing a Female Team

Managing a women’s team comes with unique challenges, but Saine’s commitment has been unwavering. “It’s all about dedication,” he said. “You don’t have to care about every negative stone thrown at you. Just focus on what you believe in.” Saine fosters strong relationships with players’ parents and guardians, ensuring their support and prioritizing player safety, such as ensuring players reach home before Maghreb prayer after matches in the Kombos. His approach has earned him admiration, with Sarjo Sowe, Berewuleng’s Secretary General, calling him “a genius” and “a father figure” to the squad. “The way he manages these players is incredible,” Sowe said. “As a community, we are proud of this feat.”

A Community United in Triumph

Berewuleng’s victory is more than a sporting achievement; it’s a unifying force for the community. “Winning the league means a lot to us,” Sowe emphasized. “The whole community united for the cause.” Since its inception in 2017, Berewuleng FC has been a community-driven project, culminating in two trophies: the second division title and now the 2025 first division crown. The community’s support was unwavering throughout the season, fueling the team’s remarkable journey.

Looking Ahead: Continental Ambitions

With the league title secured, Berewuleng is now setting its sights on the continental stage. The club will equally shift their focus to the FF Cup and on preparing for CAF women’s competitions as Gambia’s representatives. Under Saine’s leadership and with Jarju’s star power, Berewuleng is poised to make waves beyond Gambia’s borders.

Sarah Jarju’s heroics and Fakebba Saine’s tactical masterclass have not only crowned Berewuleng as champions but also heralded a new chapter in Gambian women’s football. This is a story of resilience, belief, and a community united — a triumph that will inspire generations to come.