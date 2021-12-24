TRRC says former President Yahya Jammeh raped Toufah

0
- Advertisement -

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has said former President Yahya Jammeh raped Fatou Jallow.

Widely known as Toufah, the 23-year-old former beauty queen publicly testified before the commission on in 2019 telling the probe Jammeh rubbed his genitals on her face and then went on to ‘penetrate’ her from behind. The alleged incident allegedly happened at State House in 2015 while Jammeh was president.

- Advertisement -

During a marathon at the TRRC, Toufah recalled how the former president showered her with gifts in a bid to endear her to himself.

It all started with her taking part in a beauty contest in 2014 which Jammeh himself was funding. Later, Toufah was asked to work on a project – a project the former leader committed to fund. This then led to a number of meetings between Toufah and the former president.

On the day the former leader allegedly raped her, Toufah was invited to State House for an Islamic gathering that never was for her personally. She was taken to a room where the former president allegedly met her and raped her.

On Friday, the justice ministry told reporters Yahya Jammeh is responsible for the rape of Fatou Jallow alias Toufah.

- Advertisement -

 

Previous articleBreaking News: TRRC says ex-President Jammeh, ex-VP Isatou Njie-Saidy, ex-army-chief Bubacarr Jatta and ex-interior minister Ousman Badjie all hear responsibility for killing of students in 2000

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions