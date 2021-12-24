TRRC says former President Yahya Jammeh raped Toufah

- Advertisement -

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has said former President Yahya Jammeh raped Fatou Jallow.

Widely known as Toufah, the 23-year-old former beauty queen publicly testified before the commission on in 2019 telling the probe Jammeh rubbed his genitals on her face and then went on to ‘penetrate’ her from behind. The alleged incident allegedly happened at State House in 2015 while Jammeh was president.

During a marathon at the TRRC, Toufah recalled how the former president showered her with gifts in a bid to endear her to himself.

It all started with her taking part in a beauty contest in 2014 which Jammeh himself was funding. Later, Toufah was asked to work on a project – a project the former leader committed to fund. This then led to a number of meetings between Toufah and the former president.

On the day the former leader allegedly raped her, Toufah was invited to State House for an Islamic gathering that never was for her personally. She was taken to a room where the former president allegedly met her and raped her.

On Friday, the justice ministry told reporters Yahya Jammeh is responsible for the rape of Fatou Jallow alias Toufah.