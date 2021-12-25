TRRC says Jammeh and Dr Tamsir Mbowe are responsible for the deaths of 41 HIV/AIDS patients

0
- Advertisement -

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has said former President Yahya Jammeh and Dr Tamsir Mbowe are responsible for the deaths of 41 HIV/AIDS patients.

“Yahya Jammeh and Dr. Tamsir Mbowe are responsible for the deaths of (forty one) 41 HIV/AIDS patients who died as a result of their fake treatment programme,” Justice Minister Dawda Jallow said in a statement on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The Justice Minister faced reporters on Friday to publicly release the contents of the TRRC report following its submission to President Adama Barrow.

The Justice Minister in his statement also said Jammeh and Dr Mbowe are also responsible for the sexual violence committed against the victims which was part and parcel of the treatments administered.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Previous articleUDP petition: President Barrow’s lawyers ask for dismissal of petition but UDP’s lawyers apply for NPP to be joined in matter but also to access IEC’s database

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions