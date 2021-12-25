TRRC says Jammeh and Dr Tamsir Mbowe are responsible for the deaths of 41 HIV/AIDS patients

- Advertisement -

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has said former President Yahya Jammeh and Dr Tamsir Mbowe are responsible for the deaths of 41 HIV/AIDS patients.

“Yahya Jammeh and Dr. Tamsir Mbowe are responsible for the deaths of (forty one) 41 HIV/AIDS patients who died as a result of their fake treatment programme,” Justice Minister Dawda Jallow said in a statement on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The Justice Minister faced reporters on Friday to publicly release the contents of the TRRC report following its submission to President Adama Barrow.

The Justice Minister in his statement also said Jammeh and Dr Mbowe are also responsible for the sexual violence committed against the victims which was part and parcel of the treatments administered.

- Advertisement -