Breaking News: TRRC says ex-President Jammeh, ex-VP Isatou Njie-Saidy, ex-army-chief Bubacarr Jatta and ex-interior minister Ousman Badjie all hear responsibility for killing of students in 2000

The Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission have held former President Yahya Jammeh, his former deputy Isatou Njie-Saidy and his former army chief Babucarr Jatta for the deaths of 17 civilians mostly students in April 2000.

“Yahya Jammeh, former vice president Isatou Njie-Saidy and heads of the security agencies including Babucarr Jatta former chief of defence staff, Ousman Badgie former minister of interior, Babucarr Sowe former Crime Management Coordinator of the police and Momodou Ceesay of the PIU along with Abdou Njie alias Giri, Gorgi Mboob, Inspector Darboe, Modou Lamin Fatty, Abdoulie Bah, Modou Cham, Modiu Gajaga, Corporal Lamin Camara, Captain Wassa Camara, all bear responsibilities for the killing of 17 civilians on April 10 and 11 2000,” a justice ministry official told reporters at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre Friday afternoon.

