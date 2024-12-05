Trial of Ousainou Bojang in Chaos? Key Evidence Fails to Match Accused

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In the latest update on the trial of Ousainou Bojang, accused of the September 2023 shooting of three police officers at Sukuta-Jabang, which left two officers dead and one injured, the combat shoe presented by prosecutors, claiming it belonged to the accused, did not fit him when he tried it on in court on December 4, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Bojang maintained that the shoe actually belonged to his brother, Nfamara Bojang, and denied wearing it during the incident. Prosecutors had claimed Bojang was seen wearing the shoe and a caftan, but witnesses could not identify him.

Bojang also stated that none of the seven people presented by the police as potential witnesses could recognize him when he was taken to the Sukuta Police Station. The judge has now requested the station diary from September 10 to 30, 2023, for further investigation.