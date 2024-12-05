Paul Pogba Seeks Compensation in Kidnapping and Blackmail Case Involving Brother

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

In the latest update published by beIN SPORTS, French professional footballer Paul Pogba has demanded $53,000 in moral damages and the return of $210,000 from his alleged kidnappers, who are reportedly members of his inner circle.

Pogba’s lawyer excluded his biological brother, Mathias, from the case, arguing that Mathias did not benefit from the purchases or gifts made with the $210,000 allegedly spent from Pogba’s account. Mathias, who faces charges of attempted blackmail and criminal association, shifted the blame to an accomplice with a criminal record.

A video Mathias made in 2022 is central to the case, as it was allegedly part of the extortion scheme. In the video, he accused Paul of using a sorcerer to cast a spell on French footballer and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, which was viewed as an attempt to damage Paul Pogba’s reputation and pressure him into meeting the demands of the blackmailers.

The accused, who include five close associates of Pogba, face charges of kidnapping, blackmail, and criminal conspiracy in a scheme to extort $14 million from the player.