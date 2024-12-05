Senegal Exceeds Oil Production Target with Nearly 3 Million Barrels in November

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Report: In November 2024, Senegal produced nearly 3 million barrels of crude oil, with three shipments totaling 2.89 million barrels sold internationally, according to the latest report from Sangomar, an offshore oil field located off the coast of Senegal in the Atlantic Ocean.

By the end of the month, nearly 14 million barrels had been sold, surpassing the country’s target of 11.7 million barrels for the year. With production set to reach approximately 15 million barrels in 2024, Senegal is on track to exceed its annual production goal.