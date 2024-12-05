Gambia’s New Excise Tax on Cement Imports Sparks Concerns and Disruptions

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Government of Gambia’s decision to implement a new excise tax on imported cement has led to a significant halt in cement imports. The decision raises concerns about the potential impact on ongoing and planned construction projects across the country, sending shockwaves among importers.

- Advertisement -

In the early months of April and May, the Cement Importers Association of The Gambia decried the new tariff, prompting many of their trucks to be stranded at the Gambia-Senegal border following the government’s decision to enforce the payment of D180 per bag, up from D30 per bag. According to the Cement Importers Association, this policy has disproportionately impacted smaller importers and appears to be designed to benefit a single company, Jah Oil, which, according to them, continues to leverage its close ties with the government for its self-interest at the expense of Gambian consumers.

However, during a technical advisory meeting organized by ActionAid The Gambia in Kerewan, customs officer Ousainou Charreh, head of operations at the Farafenni customs post, emphasized that the duty on cement had not increased.

“The duty for cement has not increased. Nevertheless, a new excise tax of D3 per kilo was introduced, significantly raising the total tax from D30 to D180 per bag. This policy has effectively halted cement imports,” he outlined.

Additionally, many perceive this policy as a way to ban the importation of cement into the country. In light of this, Charreh stressed that cement is not banned; rather, he noted the hesitancy among cement importers to continue importing cement due to the new excise tax.

- Advertisement -

“Though cement is not banned, the introduction of a D3 per kilo excise tax has significantly impacted the importation of cement,” Charreh stated.

Charreh took the opportunity to encourage any importer capable of paying the required duty to continue importing cement.